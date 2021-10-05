A Russian crew blasts off into space to film the first film in space.

On Tuesday, a Russian actress and director launched to the International Space Station in a historic attempt to beat the United States to the first film shot in space.

The Russian team is on track to beat a Hollywood initiative announced last year by Tom Cruise of “Mission Impossible” fame, NASA, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, took out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, which is leased by Russia, at 0855 GMT, with a docking time of 1212 GMT.

They’ll journey to the ISS on a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for a 12-day mission to film scenes for “The Challenge,” led by veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

The narrative of the film, which has been kept mostly under wraps along with its budget, revolves around a female surgeon despatched to the International Space Station to save a cosmonaut, according to Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

Shkaplerov and two other Russian cosmonauts stationed on the International Space Station are believed to have cameo roles in the film.

Peresild, who was chosen among 3,000 applicants for the post, said in remarks televised by Roscosmos on Tuesday, “Space is appealing, hospitable, and has no limitations.”

The trio arrived at the launchpad many hours before takeoff, dressed in bulky spacesuits and waving to the fans as they boarded their spacecraft.

The team stated they watched the classic Soviet film “The White Sun of the Desert” on Sunday, which is a pre-flight practice observed by cosmonauts.

On October 17, Shipenko and Peresild will return to Earth in a capsule alongside cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the International Space Station for the previous six months.

“We need to not only make a film, but we also need to return to Earth alive,” Shkaplerov stated.

If successful, the mission will add to Russia’s extensive list of firsts in space.

The Soviets launched Sputnik, the first satellite, and sent the first dog, Laika, the first man, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, into orbit.

Modern Russia, however, has struggled to innovate in comparison to the Soviet era, and its space sector is competing for public financing as the Kremlin prioritizes military investment.

Its space program continues to rely on Soviet-designed technology and has suffered a series of setbacks, including corruption scandals and botched launches.

Russia is also losing ground in the global space race, where it is up against stiff competition from the