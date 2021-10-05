A Russian crew arrives at the International Space Station to shoot the first movie in space.

On Tuesday, a Russian actress and director landed at the International Space Station (ISS) to begin a 12-day mission to shoot the first film in space.

The Russian team is on track to beat a Hollywood initiative announced last year by Tom Cruise of “Mission Impossible” fame, NASA, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, launched off on time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, which is leased by Russia.

To 1222 GMT, they arrived at the ISS late, when veteran cosmonaut and spacecraft captain Anton Shkaplerov shifted to manual control.

The Russian trio drifted into the orbiting station as the hatches opened, where they were greeted by two Russians, a Frenchman, a Japaneseman, and three NASA astronauts.

From the International Space Station, Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky tweeted, “Welcome to the International Space Station.”

To film scenes for “The Challenge,” the crew traveled in a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.

The narrative of the film, which has been kept mostly under wraps along with its budget, revolves around a female physician who is sent to the International Space Station to save a cosmonaut.

Shkaplerov, 49, and the two Russian cosmonauts currently aboard the International Space Station are rumored to have cameo appearances in the film.

The film’s co-producer, Konstantin Ernst, the leader of the Kremlin-friendly Channel One TV network, said he spoke with the crew as soon as they docked.

“They are in high spirits and appear to be in good health,” Ernst said to AFP.

“Psychologically, physiologically, and emotionally, it was challenging… At a pre-flight press conference, Peresild, who was chosen out of 3,000 applications for the post, remarked, “I hope when we attain our goal, all the hurdles won’t seem so hard.”

On October 17, Shipenko and Peresild will return to Earth in a capsule alongside Novitsky, who has been on the ISS for the past six months.

According to AFP, a video team will document their landing, which will be included in the film.

If successful, the mission will add to Russia’s extensive list of firsts in space.

The Soviets launched Sputnik, the first satellite, and sent the first dog, Laika, the first man, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, into orbit.

“Space is where we became pioneers, where we maintain a fairly strong position despite everything,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters Tuesday.

Modern Russia, on the other hand, has struggled to innovate in comparison to the Soviet era, and its space sector is fighting for survival. Brief News from Washington Newsday.