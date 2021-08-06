A Russian court has suspended the sentences of a US investor and a French banker.

After convicting US investor Michael Calvey and French banker Philippe Delpal of embezzlement in a high-profile case that has shaken Russia’s business world, a Russian court granted them suspended sentences on Friday.

Calvey and Delpal denounced the verdict as “outrageous” and “shocking,” even if they will not spend any more time in prison. The ruling ends a business battle that has further harmed Russia’s economic climate and sparked an outflow of foreign wealth.

Calvey, the founder of investment firm Baring Vostok, was sentenced to a five-year, six-month suspended term for a crime he claims he did not commit.

According to an AFP reporter in Moscow’s Meshchansky district court, Delpal received a four-and-a-half year suspended sentence after spending six months in jail before being placed under home arrest.

He also said he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Five Russian associates who claimed innocence were also given suspended sentences ranging from three and a half to five years.

“The court has reached the decision that the offenders can be rehabilitated without being isolated from society,” said judge Anna Sokova, who read out the verdict over the course of more than 15 hours on Thursday and Friday.

Each of the seven was also sentenced to a five-year probationary period.

Calvey, Delpal, and their Russian associates were found guilty of “embezzlement of monies on an especially enormous scale” by the court on Thursday.

In February 2019, Calvey and Delpal were detained on charges of defrauding Vostochny Bank of 2.5 billion rubles ($32.9 million). He was imprisoned for two months before being released on house arrest. Last November, he was released from house arrest.

Calvey and Delpal both slammed the court’s decision.

Calvey, 53, told reporters that the judgement was “unfortunate and very unfair,” and that the conviction on the accusation of embezzlement was “highly offensive.”

“When compared to the majority of cases, having a suspended sentence is already a win. On the other hand, being convicted of a crime that never occurred is plain outrageous,” he stated in English.

He stated that he intends to meet with his lawyers and make a decision on his next moves in the coming week.

Delpal, 48, stated that he will file an appeal.

“If this is justice, I don’t know what to make of it. I’m stunned,” he told reporters, adding that the decision was “sad” for all enterprises in the country.

He claimed that the judge dismissed the defense’s arguments and sided with the prosecution. Brief News from Washington Newsday.