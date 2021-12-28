A Russian court has ordered that the memorial to the rights group be closed.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of Memorial, the country’s most visible human rights organization, which documented Stalin-era purges and represented post-Soviet democratisation.

Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the liquidation of Memorial International, the organization’s central structure, and its regional branches for failing to include a “foreign agent” label on all of its publications, as required by law.

The “foreign agent” statute, which has implications of Stalin’s era, labels organizations that receive donations from outside as working against Russia’s interests.

“Disgrace! What a disgrace! “Following the judgment, some supporters chanted in the courtroom.

Prosecutors also charged Memorial International with degrading the Soviet Union’s legacy and victories, as well as rehabilitating “Nazi criminals.”

A prosecutor said Memorial “creates a misleading image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memory of World War II” at Tuesday’s hearing.

The court ruling is the most serious setback yet for the organization, which was founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Laureate Andrei Sakharov.

The stoppage, according to lawyer Maria Eismont, is a “very ominous sign,” but Memorial will appeal and continue its work.

She told reporters, “This is not the end.”

Several people were detained as dozens of supporters gathered outside the courthouse in sub-zero weather. Following the verdict, police ordered the people and journalists to disperse.

Memorial is a loose network of locally registered organizations, with Memorial International directing the network’s activity and maintaining the network’s enormous archives in Moscow.

The organization has spent years documenting crimes done in the Soviet Union, particularly in the famed Gulag system of prison camps.

The move against Memorial comes at the conclusion of a year that has seen authorities imprison Alexei Navalny, prohibit his organizations, and crack down on independent media and human rights organizations.

However, even in this context, the ban against Memorial International stands out, and would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Supporters argue that its closing marks the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratisation movement, which began this month 30 years ago.

Maria Biryukova, a supporter, stated that Russia needs Memorial to ensure that it did not repeat past mistakes.

She told AFP, “Memorial tells the truth and in no way denigrates the country.”

Another backer, novelist Leonid Bakhnov, whose grandfather was executed in 1937 during the height of Stalin’s purges, called the group’s demise “a tragedy for Russia.”

“What a fantastic New Year they planned for us,” he grumbled.

The founders of Memorial have stated that there have been no severe infractions.