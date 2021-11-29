A robot company is offering $200K for the ‘forever’ use of one applicant’s face and voice.

A Russian robotics business has made waves for an intriguing offer in which one person would give up the rights to their face and voice for the creation of robots in exchange for $200,000 USD.

The firm is recognized for its hyper-realistic, humanoid robots. The Promobot unveiled the “Android Robo-C” in 2019, a made-to-order robot that can be customized to look like anyone.

In a statement at the time, Aleksei Iuzhakov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promobot, said, “Everyone will now be able to order a robot with any appearance—for professional or personal usage.”

Promobot is currently working on “a humanoid robot-assistant that will work in hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded venues” and is “looking for a face” to model it after.

In a recent news release, they stated that they are “prepared to pay $200,000 to someone willing to relinquish the rights to use one’s face indefinitely.”

The applicants’ age and gender are unimportant, according to the statement, but their faces must be “warm and welcoming.”

According to the company’s news release, “our company is developing technologies in the fields of facial recognition, voice, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence, and other areas of robotics.” “We’ve been building and distributing humanoid robots to the market since 2019. Our new clients want to start a large-scale project, and in order to avoid legal complications, they need to license a new robot appearance.” “An American corporation delivering solutions to airports, shopping malls, and retail establishments throughout North America and the Middle East placed the order for a new robot,” according to the report. They went on to say that the robot, which bears the face of one of the applicants, “will begin its activities in 2023.” Promobot appears to have stopped accepting applicants for the job as of Monday. Furthermore, more information about the project appears to have been removed from their website.

“We have received over 20,000 applications today, and our customer has decided to halt the collecting of requests. We’d want to express our gratitude to everyone who took part “On the Promobot website, an update was explained.

One crucial piece of information is no longer available on their website: The chosen applicant will also have to grant the corporation the rights to their voice in addition to their likeness, according to reports. This is a condensed version of the information.