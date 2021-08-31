A raging wildfire has forced the evacuation of a popular tourist destination in the United States.

Thousands of people were forced to flee as a massive wildfire loomed over a popular vacation destination in the United States, filling the air with choking smoke.

The Caldor Fire has already burned about 270 square miles (700 square kilometers) and destroyed hundreds of structures.

It was raging into South Lake Tahoe, the main resort town in the popular vacation spot that straddles the California-Nevada border, on Monday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Cal Fire Incident Commander Jeff Veik noted, “The firefighting circumstances, the fuels, are historic.” “This fire will be extinguished. But it isn’t going to happen today.”

The western United States is burning at an alarming rate, with almost 2,700 square miles scorched in California alone by late August – more than double the area burnt in an ordinary year at this time.

The flames are being fueled by a historic drought that has left large swaths of the region barren, as man-made climate change takes a visible – and brutal – toll, forcing people to abandon the area.

South Lake Tahoe homeowner Corinne Kobel told the Sacramento Bee newspaper, “I had a knock around 10 p.m. last night with a warning to be ready.”

“The sheriffs kicked us out at 10 a.m. this morning. “I’m having a nervous breakdown.”

On Monday morning, 22,000 people were ordered out of their houses, joining tens of thousands of others attempting to flee the fire’s inexorable march.

Streams of traffic were seen leaving the city, with automobiles and RVs filling the main routes, according to an AFP journalist.

Mel Smothers, 74, was one of those stuck on the road, playing his violin to pass the time while stalled in traffic.

Smothers, who has lived in Tahoe since the 1970s, said this is the first time he has been forced to flee due to wildfires. It wouldn’t, however, be the last.

“This is paradise,” he told AFP, “but you know, with the recent fires, Lake Tahoe has changed.”

“This is how things will be moving forward. We now experience these fires every year.

“August is lovely, but it will most likely be smoky from now on.”

As the fire surged across the Twin Bridges area on Sunday, strange scenes emerged as flames blazed over ski lifts.

To keep the area moist, snow cannons were put on, which are typically used to help keep the pistes covered in the winter.

The fire had grown, according to Cal Fire Director Thom Porter. Brief News from Washington Newsday.