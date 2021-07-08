A Python is discovered lurking above the living room doorway by a family.

Professional snake catchers captured video of a carpet python being extracted from the doorway of a family home in Glenview, Australia.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, a company that specialized in removing snakes from premises, safely relocated the snake.

A “good large” carpet python was curled away in an area between a door frame and a roof space at the house, according to footage posted to the group’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“One of the family members goes in and out of the entryway many times a day and was a bit anxious about the snake being there,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Log in to Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Carpet pythons can be found in a wide range of environments, including open woods and residential gardens. According to the Queensland Museum, they can be found in northern, eastern, and southern Australia.

The snakes’ markings, which mimic carpet patterns, have given them their names. Adult carpet pythons can reach lengths of up to 12 feet (ft), while the usual length is around 8ft.

Pythons are described as “shy and non-venomous” by Backyard Buddies, a program of Australia’s Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife, but “it’s better to keep your distance since their curved backward facing teeth do give a nasty bite.”

Following bites, the Queensland Museum recommends tetanus protection.

The snake catching crew manages to get a grip of the snake’s head before coaxing the rest of the animal’s body out of its hiding place in Wednesday’s footage.

One of the snake catchers then poses for a shot while holding the animal in both hands.

The snake catchers then transport the snake to a nearby piece of natural bushland before releasing it into the grass, as shown in the video.

“A gentle head grip helped encourage the lovely Carpet Python out of the small hole,” a team member remarked on Facebook.

“It’s a good thing we moved quickly because the snake could have easily vanished into the roof space.”

This isn’t the first time the group has received a python call. This is a condensed version of the information.