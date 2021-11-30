A patient in the United Kingdom has been fitted with the world’s first 3D-printed prosthetic eye.

A prosthetic eye can be worn for a variety of reasons.

Someone might wear it if their eye did not develop normally, if they were in an accident, or if they had to have it removed due to malignancy.

According to Healthline, a prosthetic eye is a typical treatment for individuals who have lost an eye. The goal is to achieve a “more balanced facial appearance” by making the eye socket more comfortable and concealing the structures within it.

Prosthetic eyes have come a long way since the first ones, which were formed of painted clay and connected to a piece of fabric.

Fitting of the world’s first 3D-printed eye prosthetic

The first-ever case of a patient being fitted with a 3D-printed eye to replace his regular one was disclosed this week by researchers at the University College London (UCL).

3D-printed eye prosthesis are believed to be more realistic and have greater looks. They’re also easier to build because they’re constructed with digital scans, rather than the usual method, which requires making a “invasive” mold — “a process typically so painful for youngsters that it necessitates a general anesthesia,” according to a press statement from UCL.

The process of creating 3D-printed eye prostheses is also speedier, requiring only two to three weeks instead of the six weeks it takes to make traditional acrylic prosthetic eyes.

“Since I was 20, I’ve needed a prosthetic and have always felt self-conscious about it. When I leave the house, I frequently take a second look in the mirror, and I don’t like what I see “According to the news release, Steve Verze, the patient who received the 3D-printed prosthetic eye, “This new eye looks wonderful, and because it’s made with 3D digital printing technology, it’ll only become better.” This is just the beginning for 3D-printed eye prosthesis, as a clinical trial led by UCL and the Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will compare their effectiveness to traditional ones.

Each of the 40 patients in the study will wear a prosthesis for four months and evaluate it on a variety of parameters, including fit, appearance, function, movement, and mucous discharge.

"This entirely digital prosthetic eye has a lot of potential," says the principal investigator.