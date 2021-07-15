A parent discovers a deadly snake curled up in their child’s chamber.

Professional snake catchers have posted video of a venomous snake being taken from a child’s bedroom.

After being contacted to a property in Wurtulla, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, a company that provides snake relocation services in South East Queensland, Australia, took care of the highly toxic snake.

On Monday, a video of the relocation was posted to the company’s Facebook page, showing snake catcher and owner Stuart McKenzie guiding a “very quick” eastern brown snake into a bag.

McKenzie wrote in the caption that the snake was “not something you want to find in your kid’s bedroom,” and that the property’s residents had “done the right thing” by locking the snake inside the room and observing it from the outside window.

On the outside of the bedroom door, they had also laid a towel on the floor.

McKenzie discovered the snake coiled up in a corner behind a tiny shelf unit after searching the space.

He was able to attract the snake out of its hiding place and into a bag by using a pole. The vivacious snake comes close to leaping back out at one point.

McKenzie takes the snake out of the bag and releases it into a wild area towards the end of the film.

“Eastern browns are regarded severely venomous to both adults and children, and if either is bitten, it can be very life threatening,” McKenzie informed this website.

“If someone has a snake in their home, they should remain a safe distance away from it, keep pets and children away from it, and immediately call a snake catcher.”

The eastern brown snake, also known as Pseudonaja textilis, is a medium-sized snake that may be found in eastern Australia in a variety of environments. It can also be found in the Northern Territory’s central and western regions.

The eastern brown snake, according to the Australian Museum, can often respond defensively if surprised or cornered, and its venom contains potent neurotoxins.

According to the museum, numerous bites have occurred as a result of people attempting to destroy the snakes. This is a condensed version of the information.