A one-in-a-million chance catch of a rare ‘Cotton Candy’ lobster was discovered off the coast of Maine.

Over the weekend, a rare “cotton candy” lobster was caught in a trap off the coast of Maine.

The chances of finding such a species, which is distinguished by its stunning iridescent pale blue shell, are thought to be one in 100 million.

Bill Coppersmith of Get Maine Lobster, a direct-to-consumer seafood firm based in Portland, Maine, captured the unique lobster, christened “Haddie,” in Casco Bay.

Lobsters from the Atlantic coast of North America are typically a murky, green-brown tint. When cooked, they turn an orange-red color.

However, certain lobsters in the United States are unusually colored, such as bright blue, yellow, bright red, orange, or white. Some lobsters even have two colors on their bodies, one on each side.

According to the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, one out of every two million lobsters could be blue, while one out of every 30 million could be yellow.

White or albino lobsters and cotton candy lobsters are the rarest, with a one-in-a-million chance of finding one.

A pigment called astaxanthin, which is naturally red but can seem blue or yellow when bound to particular proteins, determines the color of a lobster.

The pigments in the various layers of an American lobster’s shell usually give the murky, green-brown color described above.

However, some lobsters have genetic flaws that cause them to have unusually colored shells. Cotton candy lobsters, like the one Coppersmith found, have few pigments, whereas albino lobsters have none.

Coppersmith told The Washington Newsday that he had been lobster fishing for 40 years and had only ever captured two lobsters with unusual colors—an orange and a white one.

Coppersmith claimed finding a cotton candy lobster was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience for him because he had never caught one before. After his granddaughter, the lobsterman dubbed his catch “Haddie.”

Haddie will not be sold or cooked by the Get Maine Lobster team. Instead, they’re approaching local groups and aquariums to see if anyone might be interested in adopting her.

