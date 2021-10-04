A Nobel Prize has been awarded to a team of scientists from the United States for their work on temperature and touch.

On Monday, US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on temperature and touch receptors.

The Nobel jury stated, “The remarkable discoveries… made by this year’s Nobel Laureates have allowed us to comprehend how heat, cold, and mechanical force can launch the nerve impulses that allow us to sense and adapt to the world.”

The research of the two is helping to create remedies for a variety of diseases and disorders, including chronic pain.

Julius, who won the $3 million Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences in 2019, said he was taken aback when the Nobel committee called him early Monday.

“One never expects something like that to happen…

He told Swedish Radio, “I believed it was a joke.”

After hearing the good news, the Nobel Foundation shared a photo of Patapoutian with his son Luca.

The Nobel Committee noted that our ability to detect heat, cold, and touch is critical for survival and supports our interactions with the world around us.

“We take these sensations for granted in our daily lives, but how do nerve impulses originate temperature and pressure perception? The Nobel Laureates for this year have answered this question.”

“Our understanding of how the nervous system receives and interprets our surroundings still held a basic unanswered question: how are temperature and mechanical inputs turned into electrical impulses in the nervous system,” they wrote before their discoveries.

Julius, 65, was honored for his work identifying which nerve sensors in the skin respond to heat using capsaicin, a chemical found in chili peppers that causes a burning sensation.

In 2019, he told Scientific American that a trip to the grocery store inspired him to examine chili peppers.

“I was staring at these shelves and shelves of basically chili peppers and extracts (hot sauce) and thinking to myself, ‘This is such an important and exciting problem to look at.’ He said, “I’ve got to be serious about this.”

Patapoutian made a groundbreaking discovery when he identified the nerve sensors that respond to touch.

Julius, a professor at the University of California in San Francisco, and Patapoutian, a 12-year-old professor at Scripps Research in California, will split the 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million, one million euros) Nobel Prize cash.

The two were not mentioned among the frontrunners in the speculation leading up to the announcement.

