A Nobel Prize has been awarded to a team of scientists for solving the mystery of temperature sensing through touch.

On Monday, US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on temperature and touch receptors.

The research of the two scientists, which was done independently in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is now being used to develop treatments for a variety of diseases and disorders, including chronic pain.

Julius, who won the $3 million Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences in 2019, said he was taken aback when the Nobel committee called him early on Monday.

“You never expect something like that to happen… He told Swedish Radio, “I believed it was a joke.”

The Nobel Committee noted that our ability to detect heat, cold, and touch is critical for survival and supports our interactions with the world around us.

The Nobel jury stated, “The remarkable discoveries… made by this year’s Nobel Laureates have allowed us to comprehend how heat, cold, and mechanical force can launch the nerve impulses that allow us to sense and adapt to the world.”

“We take these sensations for granted in our daily lives, but how do nerve impulses originate temperature and pressure perception? The Nobel Laureates for this year have answered this question.”

Julius, 65, was honored for his work identifying which nerve sensors in the skin respond to heat using capsaicin, a chemical found in chili peppers that causes a burning sensation.

Inflammation causes the human body to produce heat, which we use to protect the damaged area and allow it to heal.

Julius told Scientific American in 2019 that a trip to the grocery store inspired him to investigate chili peppers.

“I was staring at these shelves and shelves of basically chili peppers and extracts (hot sauce) and thinking to myself, ‘This is such an important and exciting problem to look at.’ He said, “I’ve got to be serious about this.”

Patapoutian made a groundbreaking discovery when he identified the nerve sensors that respond to touch.

Julius, a professor at the University of California in San Francisco, and Patapoutian, a 12-year-old professor at Scripps Research in California, will split the 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million, one million euros) Nobel Prize cash.

The two were not mentioned among the frontrunners in the speculation leading up to the announcement.

Immunologists and pioneers of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which cleared the way for mRNA Covid vaccinations, were generally regarded as favorites.

