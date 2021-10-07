A Nobel Prize has been awarded to a team of scientists for a tool that has made chemistry more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Benjamin List of Germany and David MacMillan of Scotland were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for devising a method for building compounds that has sparked new medicine research, increased production, and made chemistry more ecologically friendly.

Chemical reactions are controlled and accelerated using the technologies they discovered separately in 2000.

Scientists formerly assumed that there were only two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes.

The new “asymmetric organocatalysis” approach, which relies on tiny organic molecules, is widely employed in medicines, allowing manufacturers to accelerate the creation of treatments for depression and respiratory infections, among other things.

The Nobel committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated that organocatalysts allow numerous phases in a production process to be done in a continuous sequence, significantly lowering waste in chemical manufacture.

The 10-million-kronor ($1.1 million, one-million-euro) reward will be split between List and MacMillan, both 53.

“At first, I assumed it was a joke.” “I was seated at breakfast with my wife,” List said during a news briefing after the prize was revealed over the phone.

He claimed his wife used to joke that he should keep an eye on his phone for a call from Sweden in previous years.

“But today we didn’t even make the joke,” said List, a director at Germany’s Max Planck Institute.

In the early hours of the morning in the United States, he called Scottish-born MacMillan with the news, but the Princeton professor didn’t believe him and went back to sleep.

“I’m ecstatic,” MacMillan told AFP, “but at the same time, I’m still trying to find my feet and absorb what’s going on today; it’s all a frenzy.”

When asked about his ambitions for the future as a researcher, List said he had “a couple more plans.”

“I’m always looking for new ways to push myself to the limit. ‘Can we do things that were before unthinkable?’ Reporters were told by List. “I hope I can live up to this honor and continue to uncover incredible things.” MacMillan, the son of a steel worker and a house cleaner who credits his success to his Scottish public school education, told AFP he was delighted that his study has helped the world generate enough medicine.

He expects that his lab’s work on “photoredox catalysis,” which uses visible light to break and reunite atomic bonds one electron at a time, will lead to the next breakthroughs.

“Many research areas and industry are dependent on chemists’ expertise,” the Academy said in explaining the prize. Brief News from Washington Newsday.