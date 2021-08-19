A new wildfire has erupted near the state capital of California.

A wildfire that started a few days ago near California’s state capital has grown to 54,000 acres by Wednesday, an eight-fold increase in just 24 hours.

As the Caldor Fire ripped through a little community about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Sacramento, at least two individuals had to be taken to the hospital.

With the fire rampaging uncontrollably across the Eldorado National Forest, tens of thousands of people have been ordered to flee.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Fire Chief Thom Porter stated, “Please, please heed the warnings, and then when you’re requested to get out, get out.”

“Please get out of the way so that we can safeguard your homes from the fires.”

The Caldor Fire, which started on Saturday and spread to over 6,500 acres on Tuesday morning, was fuelled by strong winds and large stockpiles of tinder-dry wood in a magnificent illustration of how these blazes develop.

As man-made climate change affects weather patterns and brings persistent drought to the region, the Caldor Fire is one of dozens smoldering throughout the dry western United States.

After a fresh blaze began in Lower Lake on Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for parts of the town, including two schools and a mobile home park.

In a Facebook video, Sheriff Brian Martin said, “If you’re in Lower Lake, you should probably get out of here.”

“We’ve got a few difficult problems on our hands. This is a pretty serious situation.”

According to the Lake County News, firefighters have seen RVs on fire, and authorities are going door-to-door urging people to evacuate the rapidly spreading Cache Fire.

The massive Dixie Fire raged on further north.

It has now burned over 600,000 acres in the month since it began, making it California’s second-largest fire in history.

As firefighters struggle to build containment lines, photos taken by an AFP journalist show towering flames eating trees along the side of a highway.

Burned-out hulks of cars sit among the still-smoking foliage in Janesville, while mailboxes exposed to the fierce heat of the flames have melted out of shape elsewhere.

Residents in and around San Francisco were issued an air quality advisory on Wednesday due to the noxious smoke produced by wildfires.

PG&E began turning off the electricity to more than 50,000 customers on Tuesday.

The shut-offs, according to the firm, were implemented to avoid the danger of. The company has admitted that its equipment may have ignited the Dixie Fire. Brief News from Washington Newsday.