A new wildfire has engulfed a Greek island, forcing people to flee.

A forest fire broke out early Monday on the southern section of Greece’s Evia island, less than two weeks after an inferno ravaged the island’s northern part. Hundreds of firemen, supported by water-dropping aircraft, battled the blaze.

According to the Athens News Agency, the fire was blazing near the hamlet of Fygia, where two neighborhoods were evacuated, and was spreading toward the coastal tourist village of Marmari, where authorities were preparing boats to rescue residents if necessary.

The Greek fire department said 46 firemen were battling fires fueled by heavy winds, with the help of 20 fire engines, three water-dropping airplanes, and two helicopters.

Off the coast of Marmari, authorities have boats on standby. Evia is located northeast of Athens, Greece’s capital.

On Sunday, the civil protection officials warned of a “very high risk” of fire in various parts of Greece on Monday.

Since July, wildfires have scorched Evia and Rhodes islands, as well as forests to the north and southeast of Athens and parts of the Peloponnese peninsula. The fires have claimed the lives of three people.

The administration has attributed the calamity to the country’s worst heatwave in decades.

Extreme weather and wildfires will become more prevalent as a result of man-made global warming, according to climate experts, highlighting the need to invest in teams, equipment, and policies to combat the blazes.