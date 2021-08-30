A new study shows that female octopuses throw debris at unwanted mates that bother them.

When female octopuses are agitated, researchers in Australia observed that they throw debris with greater power at targets. These females were witnessed throwing silt, algae, and shells at undesired partners, according to the researchers.

Since 2015, University of Sydney researchers have been researching these wild octopuses off the coast of New South Wales. Underwater cameras captured the female octopuses methodically collecting shells, algae, and silt in their arms before releasing the trash through a siphon toward other octopuses.

“Several types of evidence show that some throws appear to be targeted on other individuals and serve a social role,” researchers said in the study. “Such throws were much more violent, and silt was employed far more frequently than shells or algae… Some throws were aimed differently from beneath the limbs, and these throws were more likely to hit other octopuses.”

While this is a regular octopus activity, scientists were unaware of the cultural significance of these throws. The scientists found that these wild octopuses frequently transfer objects by scooping and pushing, indicating that the “throwing” movement appears to be deliberate.

The scientists collected data from the octopuses in three separate situations where they tossed things. The first scenario involved throwing away eaten food with the arms. The other two tasks were den upkeep and social interaction. According to the study, den upkeep comprised “rearranging or excavation of materials from within or around the den.”

“Any throw that occurred during or within a two-minute timeframe of an engagement with another octopus was classified as social,” researchers noted in the study. “Interactions included fights, mating attempts, and approaches or reaches followed by an apparent reaction from another octopus,” according to the researchers.

Scientists discovered that 36 “throws” occurred in a social context and about 53 “occurred in a partially social environment” out of 100 total. Nearly 11 of the 24 octopuses investigated hurled in social situations, according to the researchers. They also discovered that social throws were triggered by somewhat violent interactions between octopuses, such as unwanted mating.

“Throwing is more commonly seen by females in general, and we have only seen one hit [a marginal one]from a throw by a male,” according to the study. “Octopuses. This is a condensed version of the information.