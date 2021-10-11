A new study has shown a link between the herpes virus that causes cold sores and nerve diseases.

According to a new study, scientists have discovered a possible link between the herpes simplex virus and neurodegenerative illnesses.

The researchers also discovered a protein that may prevent the herpes simplex virus type 1 from spreading, which may explain why the virus is suppressed in most people but not all.

The herpes virus is common and comes in a variety of forms. Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and type 2 (HSV-2) are two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV-2).

According to the World Health Organization, HSV-1, which is primarily transferred orally between people and can cause cold sores and genital herpes in infected people, was the focus of this study (WHO).

HSV-1 infection is thought to affect 67 percent of the world’s population under the age of 50, or roughly 3.7 billion individuals. Once infected, HSV-1 remains dormant in the body’s nerve cells for the rest of one’s life.

The majority of herpes infections, including oral and genital, are asymptomatic.

HSV-1, on the other hand, can cause more serious problems in patients with weakened immune systems, such as encephalitis (brain inflammation) or keratitis (inflammation of the cornea).

With this knowledge, researchers set out to figure out why HSV-1 can be lethal in persons with weakened immune systems.

According to Dr. Deepak Shukla, study lead, eye expert, and vice chair for research at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), HSV-1 is suppressed in most people due to a protein called optineurin, or OPTN, which is able to stop the virus in its tracks due to a process called autophagy in which the virus particles are essentially engulfed.

Animal testing was used to make this finding, which involved infecting mice with an eye-targeting HSV-1 virus. The virus was discovered to be more capable of infecting (and subsequently killing) animals who lacked OPTN.

In a news release, study co-author and UIC visual scientist Chandrashekhar Patil remarked, “The study also demonstrates there is an impairment of immune response when there is an OPTN shortage.” “OPTN is required for the appropriate influx of immune cells at the infection site.” Furthermore, the study found that the herpes virus can lead to neurological illnesses.

