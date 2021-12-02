A new study claims that global warming is not to blame for the famine in Madagascar.

According to a new research published Thursday, global warming played just a minor influence in Madagascar’s famine, which contradicts the UN’s designation of the crisis as a “climate change famine.”

The worst drought in four decades has ravaged the southern Indian Ocean island off the coast of Africa.

More than 1.3 million people are considered to be in a food security crisis or emergency as a result, according to the UN’s World Food Programme.

According to the World Food Programme, Madagascar is the “first country in the world to be experiencing famine-like conditions as a result of the climate issue,” according to a statement released in June.

“My countrymen are paying the price for a climate calamity that they did not cause,” Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina remarked last month.

However, the findings of a new study published on Thursday by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) network of scientists refute the hypothesis that climate change caused Madagascar’s famine.

The rainy seasons of 2019/20 and 2020/21 witnessed only 60% of typical rainfall across southern Madagascar, according to a study by the WWA, which has pioneered approaches to quickly correlate extreme weather occurrences to climate change.

“This lack of rain was anticipated to be a 1-in-135 year dry event throughout the 24 months from July 2019 to June 2021, an occurrence only surpassed in severity by the severe drought of 1990-92,” according to the report.

“According to observations and climate modeling, the occurrence of bad rainfall in Southern Madagascar from July 2019 to June 2021 has not increased significantly as a result of human-caused climate change.”

Those findings are consistent with the findings of a UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change research released in August, which stated that global warming will not alter levels of drought in Madagascar until it hits two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. Currently, the increase is roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius.

“Our findings are not surprising; they are very much in line with past studies,” Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute’s Friederike Otto told AFP.

“I was more shocked by the UN categorizing this as climate change-related,” she said, adding that “severe occurrences are always a combination of things.”

“It’s critical not to simply assume that everything negative that happens is due to climate change; this isn’t the case.”

Another of the study’s authors, climatologist Robert Vautard of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute, agrees.

In the case of Madagascar, "if there is."