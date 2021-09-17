A new species of giant, long-legged penguin has been discovered. New Zealand schoolchildren discovered it.

A team of scientists has discovered a new species of prehistoric giant penguin. The fossils were unearthed 15 years ago in New Zealand by a group of schoolchildren.

In 2006, a group of schoolchildren from the Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club (JUNATS), a decades-old club for 10 to 18-year-olds who are “interested in all aspects of natural history,” were on a fossil-hunting field trip with fossil expert Chris Templer when they discovered something quite special, according to Massey University.

By 2017, the aforementioned fossils had been presented to the Waikato Museum, where a team of researchers from Massey University and the Bruce Museum visited to investigate and 3D scan the bones. The results were revealed in a new article published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Thursday, in which the researchers found that the fossils belong to a new species.

The researchers noted, “The holotype skeleton, recovered in Kawhia Harbour, North Island, New Zealand, is one of the most complete skeletons of a huge penguin yet uncovered.”

Furthermore, the species is “special” because of its very large legs. In fact, the researchers took this characteristic into account while naming the species “Kairuku waewaeroa.”

“The penguin is comparable to the Kairuku huge penguins first identified from Otago but has substantially longer legs,” study co-author Dr. Daniel Thomas of Massey University said in a news release.

“These larger legs would have made the penguin significantly taller than other Kairuku while walking on land, probably approximately 1.4 meters tall, and could have influenced how fast it could swim or dive.”

According to Thomas, the fossil is between 27.3 and 34.6 million years old, and it dates from a time when “most” of Waikato was under water.

The discovery “contributes yet another penguin species to an Oligocene avifauna for Zealandia that is replete with large birds,” according to the researchers.

“It’s kind of odd to think that a finding we discovered as youngsters is now helping to advance academia. And it’s even a new species!” According to Steffan Safey, who was there throughout both the discovery and rescue attempts,

“The fact that enormous penguins occur in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.