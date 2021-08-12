A Monument To The Power Of China’s Record Floods Is A Car “Graveyard.”

In a parking lot in Zhengzhou, endless rows of mud-caked vehicles wrecked by deadly floods last month remain abandoned, an inadvertent memorial to the power of the calamity that struck Henan province.

After the biggest floods in a decade wrecked havoc over the province in mid-July, killing over 300 people and destroying thousands of automobiles and buildings, the region is rebuilding.

When the waves surged, we were forced to ditch our vehicles and flee,” a Zhengzhou resident named Wang recounted.

According to Ma Chao, the chairman of Henan’s insurance regulator, at least 238,000 damaged automobiles have been transferred to “graveyards” like the one on the outskirts of Zhengzhou.

In only three days, record rains dumped a year’s worth of rain on Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province and the epicenter of the catastrophe, killing over 290 people.

Hundreds of people perished as a result of being trapped in flooded subway cars, underground parking garages, and tunnels.

Insurer Goldman Sachs reported in July that the floods resulted in $1.7 billion in insurance claims after thousands of cars and buildings were damaged.

Last Monday, the local administration announced that flood-related economic losses were more than $20.65 billion and promised prompt compensation.

However, many claim that the process has been excruciatingly sluggish.

Due to climate change, a landmark UN research issued Monday warned that northern China would be more vulnerable to extreme weather events such as massive floods and harsh droughts.