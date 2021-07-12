A member of the United States Antarctic Program is evacuated during a rare, high-risk Antarctica mission.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) took off from Christchurch at 10:25 p.m. local time on Sunday, flying for almost seven hours on a C-130 Hercules to their destination: an ice runway near the McMurdo research station in Antarctica, which is 2,400 miles distant.

The 13-member crew, which included medical experts, had to land the plane on the ice runway using night vision goggles, according to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF). Antarctica is in the depths of winter at this time of year, with darkness 24 hours a day and the sun never rising.

According to the NZDF, this is the first occasion the RNZAF has flown a medevac mission to Antarctica using this technology.

The injured person is a member of the United States Antarctic Program (USAP) who was stationed at McMurdo Station, Antarctica’s largest community with a population of over a thousand people.

The station is run by the United States Antarctic Program, which is a component of the National Science Foundation that conducts and supports research in the region.

McMurdo sits on the southern extremity of Ross Island, which is close off the coast of mainland Antarctica in territory claimed by New Zealand.

Ground crews in Antarctica prepared the airstrip for the medevac flight by ensuring sure the runway was illuminated and safe for the C-130 Hercules to land. The RNZAF team picked up the patient after landing, who did not have any life-threatening injuries.

In the middle of the polar night, a successful medevac took place at @NSF McMurdo #Antarctica yesterday. After a 7-hour, 3920-kilometer flight from #Christchurch, the crew utilized night vision goggles to land the @NZAirForce C-130 Hercules on the ice runway at Phoenix Airfield, Ross Ice Shelf; photo pic.twitter.com/HtZHWMD9t9 Jeff Capps

— July 12, 2021, The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport)

After refueling, the Air Force personnel flew back to Christchurch, New Zealand’s largest city on the South Island, where they arrived at 2 p.m. local time on Monday. The unidentified patient is now having additional medical treatment in New York. This is a condensed version of the information.