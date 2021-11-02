A massive radio telescope may be able to detect swarms of reproducing alien probes.

According to new research, the world’s largest radio telescope, which is located in China, may be able to detect self-replicating probes launched by a distant intelligent alien civilization, if they exist.

These probes, also known as von Neumann probes after the physicist who first hypothesized their existence, are thought to be the most effective way for sentient life to investigate the rest of the Universe.

Of course, there has never been any evidence of such a self-replicating swarm of extraterrestrial robots. Dr. Zaza Osmanov of Georgia’s Free University calculates that if such swarms exist, China’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) might be able to see them.

“The reason why von Neumann probes are particularly efficient in exploring the universe may be summarized as follows: because they replicate, their number grows exponentially, and the swarm of robots multiplies very quickly,” Osmanov told The Washington Newsday. “I’d compare von Neumann Probes to a swarm of bees, but unlike conventional bees, they replicate so quickly that they can cover an entire nebula or even a galaxy in a very short period (on cosmic scales).” Osmanov discusses probes from civilizations capable of using both the total power output of their star and the energy production of their whole galaxy in an article accepted for publication in the Serbian Astronomical Journal. Both hypothetical alien species, known as Type II and Type III civilizations, are significantly more advanced than humanity.

“Based on my estimates, Type-II and Type-III extraterrestrial societies may be able to construct von Neumann probes,” Osmanov stated.

These self-replicating machines, according to Osmanov, would release some type of radiation that would be detectable in the radio spectrum. This means that the radiation would fall squarely in the centre of the spectrum that FAST is supposed to detect.

Given FAST’s sensitivity, Osmanov calculated that self-replicating probes from a Type II civilisation could be detected at a distance of roughly 86,000 light-years, or about 85 percent of the Milky Way’s width.

He projected that such probes from a more advanced, and arguably more ancient Type III civilization could be detected by FAST from a distance of roughly 13 million light-years, well beyond our galaxy.

