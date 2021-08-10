A Massive Force Is Trying To Put Out Greek Fires.

Greek firemen, backed by a large multinational team, worked for an eighth day on Tuesday to put out wildfires on the island of Evia that had caused tremendous damage, forcing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to apologize.

As key cities and resorts remained under threat, about 900 firefighters were dispatched on the country’s second largest island, bolstered overnight by additional arrivals from abroad.

The majority of the attention was focused on keeping the fire out of Istiaia, the island’s northern hub, which has a population of several thousand people.

Istiaia Mayor Yiannis Kontzias told public television ERT on Tuesday that he is “optimistic” that the fire would not spread to his town, which has become a focal point for southern European fires that have heightened global concern about climate change.

Unprecedented weather disasters exacerbated by climate change have swept the globe this summer, according to a landmark UN report released Monday, which warns that the world is warming much faster than predicted.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed in wildfires that have raged virtually nonstop across Evia, greater Athens, the Peloponnese, and other parts of Greece since late July, as the region suffers from a severe heatwave.

Three people have died in Greece as a result of the fires, while eight people have died in Turkey as a result of the fires.

According to Kontzias, firefighters and volunteers had been engaged in “hand-to-hand warfare, fighting heart and soul” overnight to create fire breaks outside villages bordering Istiaia.

Hundreds of firefighters from Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine are part of the Evia force. The civil protection authorities said they were reinforced on Tuesday by units from Cyprus, Slovakia, and Poland.

Evia is a renowned tourist destination, and many Greeks own summer houses there. As the flames approached, around 3,000 people were evacuated by water.

Many residents have gathered in the village of Avgaria to assist the professionals.

“Who will come if we don’t?” Yiannis, a robust young man in his twenties, inquired. “My aunt’s house burned down, and my grandfather’s house was on the verge of doing the same.”

The fire has also decimated the island’s agricultural industry, which includes resin, olives, figs, and honey, leaving many local farmers despondent.

On Tuesday, primary opposition leader Alexis Tsipras told reporters, “The first severe heatwave exposed the state’s nakedness.”

“Mistakes were made,” Istiaia Mayor Kontzias added, “and we must learn from them.”

He went on to say, “The Greek state must never forget what happened in northern Evia.” “Helicopters were extremely helpful, and if we had done so from the start, we would have avoided all of this devastation.”

