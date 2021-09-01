A Massachusetts man captures an unusual invasive fish that moves on land and breathes oxygen.

On Friday, a Massachusetts man caught a rare invasive fish with the unusual ability to breathe outside of water.

On Friday afternoon, Michael Powell was fishing with a friend on Reservoir Pond, south of Boston, when he felt something tugging on his line around 4 p.m.

The fish, however, was not a bass, as Powell had hoped. It turned out to be a northern snakehead fish, Channa argus in scientific terms.

Powell told Boston.com, “I fished my whole life, so I kind of knew what to do and I knew it wasn’t a fish that was part of this area.” “I said to myself, ‘holy sh*t, this is a snakehead fish,’ as soon as I got it on the boat.”

Northern snakehead fish, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), have long, slender bodies with a distinctive head covered in huge scales that resembles a snake, as the name suggests.

The fish has a huge mouth and keen teeth, and it can grow to be about four feet long and weigh up to 15 pounds.

Snakeheads have the rare capacity, at least among fish, to take oxygen straight from the air via an air bladder that acts as a rudimentary lung. This allows them to survive for up to four days out of the water and thrive in stagnant bodies of water with limited oxygen, such as swamps, canals, and ponds.

If the fish bury themselves in damp sediment and lie dormant, as they do during droughts, they can live for longer durations out of the water.

According to National Geographic, juveniles can travel short distances across land by “wiggling” their bodes, allowing them to migrate from one body of water to another if necessary. This becomes more difficult for the fish as they grow older and their long, thin bodies fill out.

Powell caught a snakehead that was 2.5 feet long and weighed five pounds. It’s only the fourth time this species has been caught in Massachusetts since 2002, when the first established population of C. argus in the United States was discovered in Maryland.

The fish can be found in portions of China and Russia.