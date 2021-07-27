A Man’s Deadly Tumor Was Shrunk By 31% With This Magnetic Helmet

A team of researchers discovered that a magnetic helmet device considerably shrank a man’s brain tumor in a “first-in-world” human test. The majority of the counseling took place in the man’s own house.

A 53-year-old man with “end-stage recurrent glioblastoma” was treated with a helmet that generated a non-invasive oscillating magnetic field (OMF), according to researchers in a study recently published in Frontiers in Oncology (GBM).

According to Houston Methodist, the researchers had been working on the OMF treatment in mice, and the team had already gotten FDA approval for compassionate use treatment of the Oncomagnetic Device for the patient.

According to the researchers, the individual received treatment at the Peak Center clinic under the supervision of a physician and the chief investigator. He continued the treatment at home after the first three days, generally from Monday to Friday and then taking the weekends off.

The procedure was described as “well-tolerated,” and the individual was treated for 36 days in all. After he suffered a closed head injury from a fall, it had to be discontinued.

“It’s unclear whether the fall was related to the treatment in any way. It should be noted, however, that the patient had fallen multiple times before to starting treatment,” the researchers said.

Unfortunately, the guy died as a result of the injury, but an autopsy of his brain revealed that he had responded to the treatment. Specifically, 31 percent of his tumor vanished over the treatment’s brief duration.

“To our knowledge, no noninvasive treatment-related shrinking of CET (contrast-enhanced tumor) volume of GBM at a rate equivalent to that seen in our study has been reported in the literature,” the researchers said.

“We were able to test and evaluate the potential success of the first noninvasive therapy for glioblastoma in the world because to the courage of this patient and his family,” corresponding author David R. Baskin, M.D., FACS, FAANS, said in the news release.

“The family’s kind agreement to enable an autopsy after their loved one’s untimely death contributed significantly to the investigation and development of this potentially powerful therapy.”

Glioblastoma is a “aggressive” tumour that can develop in the brain or spinal cord. It’s tough to treat, and “curing” it isn’t always possible. Surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy are among the treatments available for the illness, however treatment outcomes are mixed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.