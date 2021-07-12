A man from North Carolina catches a’monster’ catfish, breaking the state record: ‘Dream Come True’

Over the weekend, a man from North Carolina caught a 127.1-pound catfish, which set a new state record.

The blue catfish was taken on Sunday in the Roanoke River by Rocky Baker of Four Oaks, Johnston County, with the help of his friend, Clayton resident Justin Clifton, who assisted him in bringing the fish onto their boat, according to WITN.

The blue catfish was weighed at E-Z Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro and determined to be the largest ever caught in North Carolina, beating the previous record by more than 5 pounds.

Baker told WITN, “It was like a dream come true for most dedicated catfisherman.”

The fish were subsequently released back into the Roanoke River by Baker and Clifton.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, E-Z Bait & Tackle wrote, “They were proud to announce that it swam away on its own strength.” “We hope this monster keeps growing and prospering in the waterways of our great state!”

Clifton wrote on Facebook that catching the massive fish was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience for him and Baker.

Clifton recalled, “The night began off strong when we landed the first fish of the night, a 51-pounder.” “But nothing could have prepared us for what came next when a couple more fish were caught.”

“We never expected the new North Carolina state record blue cat to be on the other end of the line when the #MADKATZ rod bent over. We were able to land the monster after a long and arduous battle, and the rest is history. I’m honored to be a part of this with you, brother. Congratulations, buddy; you’ve worked hard for it!”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, the blue catfish is the largest species of North American catfish, capable of growing to over 100 pounds in weight. For example, a 143-pound blue catfish was caught in an inland lake near the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Blue catfish can reach lengths of up to 5 feet, while the typical length is less than 2 feet.

The fish can be found in the coastal and inland waters of various New England states. This is a condensed version of the information.