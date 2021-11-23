A Mammoth Tusk has been discovered 10,000 feet beneath the Pacific Ocean, far from the California coast.

A mammoth tusk recovered in the deep ocean off the coast of California dates back at least 10,000 years.

As part of a 2019 journey to a seamount 10,000 feet below the surface, scientists were examining the waters roughly 185 miles off the coast. Using a remote controlled vehicle, the team discovered what appeared to be an elephant tusk. Two years later, they returned to the spot to reclaim it.

“Exploring the deep sea teaches you to ‘expect the unexpected,’ but I’m still stunned that we discovered an ancient mammoth tusk,” Steven Haddock, a marine biologist with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, said in a statement.

The tusk is around 3 feet long. It belonged to a Columbian mammoth, a species that previously roamed the southern half of North America, from the northern United States to Mexico and sections of Costa Rica, according to analysis. They vanished between 13,000 and 10,000 years ago, near the end of the last ice age, owing to habitat loss and climate change.

Professor Beth Shapiro of UC Santa Cruz’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology is part of the team that will sequence and analyze the mammoth’s DNA, providing insight into the animal’s existence.

“Specimens like these give a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to paint a picture of both an alive animal and the habitat in which it existed,” she said in a statement. “We expect DNA from this tusk to go a long way toward refining what we know about mammoths in this part of the world because mammoth remains from continental North America are exceptionally rare.” It could be one of the oldest and best-preserved mammoth tusks ever discovered in North America, according to the researchers.

Glaciers covered a far bigger percentage of the world during the previous ice age than they do now. Sea levels were roughly 400 feet lower than they are now as a result of the ice being locked away, meaning the shore line was further out than it is now.

It was discovered in perfect condition.

Before this, mammoth fossils were discovered off the coast of the United States, but never in such good form.

