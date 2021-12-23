‘A Little Aid Would Help,’ say typhoon survivors in the Philippines.

Jennifer Vetonio begs for money and food from passing motorists on a road in the southern Philippines. She has yet to get any government assistance a week after Super Typhoon Rai damaged her home.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced as a result of Rai, which carved a path through the huge archipelago last Thursday, knocking out power across entire islands and leaving desperate survivors screaming for assistance.

“We don’t have food, and my baby doesn’t have milk or diapers,” Vetonio, 23, said in the destroyed city of Surigao, on Mindanao’s northern coast.

“I hope the government will assist us — even a small amount of assistance will help us recover,” she added, carrying a plastic bottle with the top cut off, which she uses to collect alms from passing vehicles.

Food, drinking water, and temporary shelter have been sent to the hardest-hit islands by the military, coast guard, and humanitarian organizations.

President Rodrigo Duterte has proclaimed a state of calamity in the typhoon-ravaged districts, releasing funding for relief work and granting local officials the right to control prices.

However, the scope of the devastation, a lack of mobile phone service or internet in many regions, and exhausted government resources following the Covid-19 reaction hampered assistance distribution attempts.

Rai’s devastation has been compared to that of Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

The newest storm tore off roofs, destroyed wooden houses, felled concrete power poles, and uprooted trees on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat, Mindanao, and Bohol.

Richard Gordon, chairman of the Red Cross, told AFP that “so many houses were destroyed.”

“Destruction is the same as destruction. It’s basically the same old cycle of poverty.” Rai made landfall in the Philippines late in the typhoon season, which runs from July to October.

The storm strengthened faster than expected, according to Anna Cloren of the state weather forecaster, and preliminary data showed it had dumped more rain than Haiyan.

Scientists have long warned that as the world warms due to human-caused climate change, typhoons will strengthen more quickly.

Every year, the Philippines, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is pounded by an average of 20 storms.

Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in 2013, was the strongest typhoon to ever make landfall, killing or missing nearly 7,300 people.

The death toll from Rai is unlikely to reach that level.

Over 500,000 people were still in evacuation centers or sheltering with friends and family.