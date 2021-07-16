A late Cannes slot has been given to a Hong Kong protest documentary.

On Friday, the Cannes Film Festival will broadcast a documentary on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement in 2019, potentially escalating diplomatic tensions with China.

“Revolution of our Times,” a late entry for the festival’s penultimate day, documents Hong Kong’s government’s violent suppression of protests spurred by the introduction of an extradition bill allowing Hong Kong people to be hauled over to China for punishment.

In an email to AFP, filmmaker Kiwi Chow stated, “This film is free of self-censorship.” “The current political climate in the city puts filmmakers under a lot of strain in many documentaries about the movement. “I made this film without any other influences,” he explained.

Before the film was brought to Cannes, the festival’s leadership said they were uninformed about the picture, its production conditions, or the name of the filmmaker.

“However, we were immediately enthusiastic,” festival director Thierry Fremaux told AFP.

“The festival is honored to premiere this film, which depicts a pivotal moment in world history. Since 1946, this has been the tradition and calling of Cannes,” he continued.

The documentary spends 152 minutes on the inside of the protest movement, which had no obvious leader.

The engagement of ordinary residents, many of whom are young, is prominent in the film, with their faces covered under masks or obscured in post-production.

Chow explained, “I wanted to account for the development, what took us to this position.” “I want to inform people who don’t know about Hong Kong the narrative of Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong police are seen using tremendous brutality in a plethora of footage of pitched clashes and fighting near barricades.

Images show demonstrators being beaten severely in police traps, individuals being pushed out of windows, and suspected drownings.

Chow stated that filming the video caused him “terror and worry in my heart,” and anticipated that it would not be released publicly in Hong Kong, where police surveillance of possible protests has been increased.

Some of the protagonists are now in exile, while some are in prison and others are missing, according to Chow. They could face prosecution under a new China-sponsored security law.

Cannes has treated the film with exceptional secrecy, allowing only a few credentialed journalists to see it ahead of a single public screening on Friday dubbed “surprise documentary.”