A Jupiter-like planet orbiting a dead star provides a pessimistic view of the Solar System’s future.

Astronomers have uncovered a planetary system that looks similar to how our solar system will seem when the sun has died. A huge gas giant, similar to Jupiter, orbits a dead white dwarf star in this system.

The system, which is near the Milky Way’s center, is the first time scientists have definitively established the presence of a planet that has survived a star’s dramatic expansion during its death throes.

When stars with the mass of our sun run out of fuel, they leave behind white dwarfs like the one at the heart of this newly discovered planetary system.

In a press release, astronomy postdoctoral researcher Joshua Blackman of the University of Tasmania in Australia said, “This evidence demonstrates that planets circling at a vast enough distance can continue to exist after their star’s death.” “Because this system is analogous to our own solar system, Jupiter and Saturn may be able to survive the Sun’s red giant phase when it runs out of nuclear fuel and self-destructs.” Blackman and University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center senior researcher David Bennett are co-authors of an article reporting the discovery that was published in the journal Nature.

While this arrangement suggests that Saturn and Jupiter may survive our star’s violent demise when it runs out of nuclear fuel at the end of its existence, Bennett believes that Earth will not be so fortunate.

“If humanity chose to transfer to a moon of Jupiter or Saturn before the Sun cooked the Earth during its red supergiant phase, we’d still be in orbit around the Sun, albeit we wouldn’t be able to rely on heat from the Sun as a white dwarf for very long,” Bennett continued.

Main-sequence stars are stars that are burning hydrogen in their cores to create helium. When stars of typical mass run out of nuclear fuel, they can no longer withstand gravitational collapse.

As gravity takes control of the star and the core collapses, the energy produced warms the outer layers, turning them red and blowing this shell of material outward.

