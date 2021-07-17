A huge dent on the car hood was most likely caused by an eagle dropping fish from the sky.

On Monday, officials in the Wisconsin city of Neenah reported a strange and suspicious incident.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Neenah Community Development Department, a building inspector noted that the bonnet of one of their automobiles had been damaged in a parking lot. The parking lot’s location was a mystery.

Surprisingly, the building inspector also noticed a carp lying nearby the damaged vehicle.

The inspector contacted insurance agents and police, who determined that the fish was likely dropped from a high altitude by an eagle or other large bird.

“The cops stated there’s no way someone could have hit [the car]with the fish hard enough to inflict that sort of damage,” Samantha Jefferson, Neenah city hall office manager, told The Post-Crescent.

“It had to have come from a very high altitude—insane.” it’s

It’s probable that the bird in question was a bald eagle, which are known to consume carp and can carry enormous fish.

“Hopefully whatever bird—most likely an eagle—dropped the fish found something else to eat for dinner,” the city community development department wrote on Facebook.

Despite the incident’s unique character, Jefferson said she has heard accounts from Neenah city hall employees about fish that appeared to be dropped from the sky.

“I walked into work and now I have this unreasonable fear of being hit by a fish, although it might not be irrational,” she explained. “It’s amusing because as word got around City Hall, people were saying things like, ‘That occurred last summer at High Cliff,’ or ‘This just happened to my friend.’ I believe it is more common than we realize.”

The bald eagle’s range extends from Alaska and Canada all the way down to Florida and northern Mexico. In the late twentieth century, the iconic species was on the verge of extinction in the contiguous United States.

The birds, however, have made a remarkable recovery and have been removed from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.