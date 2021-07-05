A Highly Alcoholic Comet Provides Insight into the Origins of the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Scientists have determined that a comet passed by Earth in December 2018 and discharged an unusually big amount of alcohol into space.

Scientists had just finished a significant upgrade to a telescope at the Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii when Comet 46P/Wirtanen flew by our planet two and a half years ago.

This allowed them to collect data on the comet using spectroscopy, a technique that may disclose significant aspects of any object that emits or absorbs light.

Neil Dello Russo, co-author of a study into the comet’s composition and a cometary scientist at Johns Hopkins University, told the Keck Observatory that the data revealed that 46P/Wirtanen “had one of the greatest alcohol-to-aldehyde ratios recorded in any comet to date.”

This booze, on the other hand, is not something you’d want to consume. The comet’s alcohol is identified as methanol, or CH3OH, according to the paper, titled “First Comet Observations with NIRSPEC-2 at Keck” and published in the Planetary Science Journal.

This is not the same as ethanol, or C2H5OH, which is found in alcoholic beverages. Methanol, even in small concentrations, can cause blindness and death.

Still, according to Dello Russo, the presence of methanol in the comet provides insight into how carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen molecules were distributed in the early solar system.

The methanol/formaldehyde abundance ratio in 46P/Wirtanen is “closer to the maximum observed values in comets,” according to the study.

The findings are significant because they will aid scientists in determining whether or not to deploy a spacecraft to 46P/Wirtanen in order to gain even more information.

Comets, according to the Keck Observatory, are relics of the cosmic past because they retain the initial minerals that made up the solar system.

“Comet studies like this are intriguing because they serve as a launchpad for answering the million dollar question—are we alone?” said Greg Doppmann, a staff astronomer at the observatory.

“Organic substances found on comets reveal the components that built our solar system and served as forerunners to life.”

The scientists discovered more than just booze. When comets get closer to the sun, the particles in their cores heat up, convert to gas, and form a coma, which surrounds and trails behind the comet as it travels through space.

