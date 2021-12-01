A heartwarming video shows dogs being cared for after being rescued from a meat slaughterhouse.

Following their harrowing adventure, dozens of canines who were saved from being taken to a dog meat factory receive care and treatment in a beautiful film.

After police halted a vehicle that had just arrived at the unlawful slaughterhouse, animal activists from the Dog Meat Free Indonesia coalition rescued more than 50 pups on the island of Java last week.

The dogs, the majority of them were stolen pets, arrived at the slaughterhouse in Java’s central Sukoharjo Regency after an arduous 10-hour trek stuffed into the back of a truck.

Many of the dogs were found underweight, according to animal rights organization Humane Society International (HSI), which is part of the coalition. They were shackled in sacks, and some had their lips clenched shut.

The canines, according to HSI, were in severe need of medical attention, food, and rehabilitation. One of the dogs had unfortunately died during the long trek to the slaughterhouse.

Animal rights activists transported the remaining pups to a makeshift shelter maintained by Dog Meat Free Indonesia in Bogor, Java’s westernmost city. They’re being nursed back to health and having their wounds treated there.

Humane Society International’s Lola Webber was one of the first on the scene when the dogs were rescued, and she is currently working to rehabilitate the animals.

In a statement, Webber said: “Many of the dogs were severely malnourished and dehydrated, necessitating IV fluids. Some of them also had wounds around their muzzles from having their mouths bound shut, and others had really severe deep neck wounds from being snared by dog thieves. We’re also treating them for a variety of skin conditions.” Several of the dogs, she added, are already “bouncing back,” playing with toys and sleeping. Others, on the other hand, are still too traumatized to eat. The path to rehabilitation will be lengthier for these canines. Webber added, “We’re giving them all the time and affection they need to heal.”

Wherever possible, the coalition will strive to reunite them with their owners, albeit the odds of success are likely to be limited.

