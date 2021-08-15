A Greek family recalls their narrow escape after being evicted by fire.

The Haniosakis family could no longer see the Acropolis from their picturesque garden in Drosopigi, a small hamlet overlooking Athens, since the pines had grown so tall in recent years.

Betty Haniosakis, 77, concedes grimly, sitting on a bed in a neighboring municipal summer camp where her family sought refuge from the fires, “And now there she is again, because everything has gone up in smoke.”

The danger did not appear to be imminent when the fire reached her home last week, one of a wave of fires that would later devour the island of Evia in the east and sections of the Peloponnese as well.

The fire “came very slowly, there was no wind,” Betty, who was born in the United States, recalled.

The civil protection administration had already sent out telephone warnings to residents of the sparsely inhabited town to evacuate.

The cops came by once and twice. There was no time to dither the third time they came over.

“‘It’s time for you to depart. Now,’ they said,” recounts Eleni Haniosakis, a 45-year-old teacher.

“That’s when we realized it was serious.”

Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes that week, unsure if they would ever see them again.

Greece had 600 fires that week, some of which were “mega fires,” as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later explained.

A fire in the forest of Varibobi near Athens blazed back to life after being virtually suppressed and spread to neighboring Drosopigi, despite the fact that the ground was bone-dry amid the worst heatwave in decades.

Betty wanted to hide in the basement, closing the doors and hiding under wet blankets.

Her daughter, on the other hand, encouraged her to depart with their three cats and three dogs. Giorgos, her 89-year-old husband who uses a wheelchair, had already gone the day before.

The family sought temporary shelter in a summer camp for kids that had been shuttered due to the pandemic, and they have remained there ever since.

Food, drink, clothes, and even free hotel lodging offers came in from all over the country, from both organizations and private residents.

Betty Haniosakis remarked, “We don’t know” when asked when she might be able to return home.

Officials have urged her to stay put for the time being.

Eleni, Betty’s daughter, gave AFP a tour of the scorched family home, which was surrounded by skeletal tree remains.

A nasty grey ash has been spread across the ground. The garden has vanished.

The Acropolis cannot be seen due to the heat haze and smoke leftovers. Eleni, on the other hand, claims that when those lift, Brief News from Washington Newsday.