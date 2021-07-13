A Georgia woman discovers a snake nest under her bed, complete with a mother and 17 babies.

On Sunday night, a Georgia family was stunned to discover a family of 18 snakes in their home.

Trish Wilcher, of Augusta, discovered the snakes beneath her bed after noticing one on the floor.

She initially mistook the snake for “a piece of fuzz on the floor,” but then spotted it move, according to Georgia news site WJBF.

“And then another piece moved a second later, and I walked to my husband and shouted, ‘We have snakes!’” she explained.

Wilcher’s husband Max placed the snakes in a linen bag with the use of a grabber instrument. Max, according to Wilcher, brought the snakes outside to a brook and released them. Non-venomous snakes are forbidden to kill in Georgia.

Wilcher chronicled the incident on Facebook, where one post had over 1,000 likes and 680 shares as of early Tuesday morning.

A tiny number of snakes appear to be coiled up on a carpet in photos.

Wilcher stated that she and her husband had discovered “17 infants and a momma” and were looking for a business to assist them in inspecting their property.

“We looked, but I’m not sure they’re all gone!” she exclaimed.

Wilcher stated in other posts and comments that a trapper had come to the house to assist them and that they had not found any additional snakes. “I may need to see a cardiologist after this,” she remarked.

The family believes the snakes were garter snakes, according to WJBF. Garter snakes are mostly innocuous, although some of them have a weak venom that isn’t harmful to people.

The bite, however, may produce slight swelling or itching and should be properly cleaned. There have been a few reports of allergic reactions to the saliva of common garter snakes, although these are uncommon.

Snakes are abundant across Georgia, including in urban and suburban settings, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

On its website, the agency states: “Snakes aren’t hiding beneath every rock or behind every tree, and encounters are rare. The more people understand about snakes, the less afraid they are of them.

Snakes are a crucial part of the puzzle.