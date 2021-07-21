A Fossil Reveals a Tiny Dino’s Burrowing Lifestyle

Researchers disclosed Wednesday that a finger-sized fossil discovered in the United States 308 million years ago provides tantalizing clues to the lifestyle of tiny dinosaur-like creatures that may be the forerunners of reptiles.

The new species is a microsaur, which are little, lizard-like animals that roamed the Earth long before dinosaurs did.

According to experts writing in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the discovery gives crucial information on the evolution of various animal species, including amphibians and reptiles.

Microsaurs flourished during the Carboniferous epoch, when amniotes, the forerunners of contemporary mammals and reptiles, first appeared.

“Many specifics of that shift aren’t widely known,” study co-author Arjan Mann, a Smithsonian Institution post-doctoral research fellow, told AFP.

He explained, “Microsaurs have recently become significant in understanding the origins of amniotes.” “A large number of these microsaurs have been assumed to represent either amphibian or reptile ancestors.”

The serpent-like body of the animal, which was discovered in a bog in what is now central America, measures roughly five centimetres (two inches).

Four short, chubby legs protruded from the animals’ bodies.

Because of its small size, scientists named the new species Joermungandr bolti after a gigantic sea serpent from Norse legend who fought Thor.

The fact that the fossil also contained the animal’s skin astounded scientists.

“Previously, areas of the skin have only been known from fragmented fossils,” Mann explained.

“This microsaur is everything… This is really unusual for these fossils. It’s really unusual for something 300 million years old to have skin!”

Mann and his team revealed that Joermungandr had scales, contrary to earlier assumptions regarding microsaurs, which had been classified as amphibians.

“Modern amphibians are squishy and slimy creatures, but this was not one of them,” Mann adds.

“This animal had a reptile-like appearance.”

The findings show not only that microsaurs are early reptile relatives, but also that the capacity to burrow may have played a larger role in the evolution of amniotes than previously assumed, according to Mann.

Scanning electron microscopy (SEM), a highly sensitive imaging method, was employed to get a close look at the remarkably pristine fossil.

They identified a ridge pattern comparable to that found on the scales of current ground-dwelling reptiles.

The scale shape, together with other characteristics such as a robust head and elongated body, led experts to believe Joermungandr burrowed.

“It was most likely a head-first burrower, digging with its head. Brief News from Washington Newsday.