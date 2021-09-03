A Floating Dutch Cow Farm Is Trying To Reduce Climate Change.

A herd of cows happily feeding on board what claims to be the world’s first floating farm stands out among the cranes and containers of Rotterdam’s port.

The three-story glass and steel platform attempts to illustrate the “future of breeding” in the low-lying Netherlands, where land is scarce and climate change is a daily concern.

The bouncy cows live on the top floor, while their milk is processed into cheese, yoghurt, and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is aged on the lower level.

Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with her husband Peter, says, “The globe is under pressure.”

“We want the farm to be as long-lasting and self-sufficient as possible,” says the farmer.

The cows stand in stark contrast to the massive ships and smoke from Europe’s busiest port, which accounts for 13.5 percent of the country’s emissions.

Peter and Minke claim they intended to “bring the countryside into the town” with their floating farm, which opened in 2019. They also wanted to raise consumer awareness and provide agricultural space.

The Dutch are no strangers to modern farming techniques, having become the world’s second largest agricultural exporter after the United States by utilizing a network of massive greenhouses.

However, this has come at a price.

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s greatest per capita emitters of climate change gases, and agricultural emissions are a serious issue, particularly in the dairy industry, which produces large amounts of methane from cows.

These emissions drive increasing waves, which threaten to flood the country, which has a third of its land below sea level, and further reduce land in one of the world’s most densely inhabited countries.

As a result, the floating farm tries to keep its cows’ feet dry in the long run by being sustainable, as well as in the short run by, well, floating.

“Because we’re on the water, the farm rises and falls up to two meters with the tide. As a result, even if there is flooding, we can continue to produce,” Minke van Wingerden explains.

In terms of sustainability, the farm’s cows are fed a mix of food that includes grapes from a foodbank, grain from a local brewery, and grass from local golf courses and Rotterdam’s famous Feyenoord football club, reducing waste and emissions that would otherwise be required to produce commercial feed for the animals.

Their manure is converted into garden pellets, which helps to reduce emissions even more.