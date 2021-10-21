A fascinating video demonstrating how deep hair grows on Cadaver has been viewed over 22 million times.

A TikTok video from a human anatomy lab has gone viral, showing in stunning detail how deep human hair penetrates the epidermis.

As of Thursday morning, the video, which was posted on October 8 by the Institute of Human Anatomy’s (IOHA) official TikTok account, has received more than 22 million views.

The TikTok account is well-known for its gruesome but instructive movies on the human anatomy. The films have been uploaded for months by a privately operated cadaver facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, albeit it is selective about what it shows.

An anatomist describes what viewers are looking at as the TikTok video begins.

They explain, “You’re looking at the chin of one of our cadavers, and you can tell that he had facial hair.” They then show how the team cut into the cadaver’s chin to gain access to the layer beneath the skin.

When the layer is peeled back, the anatomist can see that human hair actually penetrates the skin and into the fat layer beneath it, known as adipose tissue.

“All of those black specks there,” the anatomist explains, “are hairs that truly go to the depths of your adipose tissue.” “And this is true of hair on your entire body, so when you wax it, you’re essentially pulling it out of the depths of your adipose tissue.” The video has startled and intrigued TikTok viewers, who have expressed their reactions to witnessing a cadaver in the comments area.

One user said, “Oh cool, my meal is no longer in my stomach, thank you.”

Others were more intrigued in the clip’s anatomical aspect. One person exclaimed, “The skin is considerably thinner than I imagined!” “That explains why people waxing hurts so much,” added another.

Although the TikTok account is not for everyone, it is extremely popular. The account has about 8 million followers, with nearly 77 million likes on its videos.

Jeremy Jones, the IOHA’s founder, has already spoken out about the videos’ content. Jones told Inverse that the crew is conscious of the importance of striking the correct tone in their videos.

“It’s literally true. This is a condensed version of the information.