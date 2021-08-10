A ‘Failed Hot Jupiter’ with an Odd Orbit Could Describe How Gas Giants Form.

Scientists have confirmed the existence of a “exceptional” hot Jupiter-like planet that could shed light on how our solar system’s gas giants developed.

The planet, which has been given the designation Kepler-1704b, may also explain why some planets orbit their host stars in non-circular orbits.

Kepler-1704b is a “failed hot Jupiter” that orbits its host star, Kepler-1704, once every 989 days or so, according to researchers. It is around 2,690 light years from Earth.

The planet has a radius of about the same as Jupiter but has a mass of roughly 4.15 times that of Jupiter.

Planets like Jupiter that are extremely hot are nothing new. They’ve been found before, orbiting close to their host stars and displaying harsh and hostile conditions on occasion.

However, physicists are interested in how Kepler-1704b orbits its star.

While many planets orbit their stars in a rough circle, some have an oval-shaped orbit. The eccentricity of a planet’s orbit, measured in units of e, is the shape of its orbit.

An eccentricity of 0 indicates a completely circular orbit, whereas an eccentricity of 1 indicates that the orbit is no longer circular or even an orbit at all—the object would fly past its star and disappear into space, never to be seen again.

The eccentricity of Earth’s orbit, for example, is 0.017, making it virtually round. Kepler-1704b has an eccentricity of 0.92, which means that it is very close to its star at some times in its orbit and very far away at others.

Kepler-1704b is thought to come as near to its host star as 14,873,000 miles, which is several times closer than Earth is to the sun. However, the gas giant can be as far away as 362,500,000 miles at its furthest point.

The findings of the research team were released in a pre-print publication on July 16 and will be published in the Astronomical Journal. Paul A. Dalba, a planetary scientist at the University of California Riverside, led the research.

Kepler-1704b was previously considered to exist due to a temporary dimming of its star, which is a telltale indicator that a planet has passed in front of it.

“However, transit signals, especially those from cold, gas giant planets like this one, have a lot of false-positive explanations,” Dalba told This website.

"As a result, Kepler-1704 b became stranded on the 'planet.'