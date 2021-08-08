A drought-stricken California town is sinking into the earth.

Raul Atilano protested, “You’ve got too many farmers pumping all around.” This elderly resident of Corcoran, California’s self-proclaimed farming capital, was perplexed by the weirdest of phenomena: his already troubled town was slowly sinking into the ground.

Outside this 20,000-person town, a steady stream of trucks transporting tomatoes, alfalfa, or cotton demonstrates how intricately Corcoran’s fate is linked to the intense farming done here.

Farm operators began pumping water from underground sources to irrigate their vast fields and help feed America in the last century, to the point where the ground has begun to sink – imagine a series of giant straws sucking up groundwater faster than rain can replenish it, as hydrologist Anne Senter explained to AFP.

Surprisingly, indicators of subsidence are practically imperceptible to the naked eye. There are no cracks in the walls of the town’s traditional American stores, nor crevices appearing in the streets or fields: to quantify subsidence, Californian officials had to turn to NASA, which utilized satellites to analyze the geological change.

Despite this, Corcoran has fallen “the equivalent of a two-story house” in the last 100 years, according to Jeanine Jones, a manager with the California Department of Water Resources.

She warned that the phenomena might endanger infrastructure such as groundwater wells, levees, and aqueducts.

A levee on the outskirts of town, where wisps of cotton blow in the breeze, is the only visible indicator of this dangerous development. The government began a big effort to build the levee in 2017 out of concern that the city, which is located in a basin, would be swamped when the rains finally returned.

This year, though, the issue has been a worrisome drought exacerbated by climate change, rather than floods.

It has turned America’s food basket into a wide swath of brown dust, forcing authorities to place restrictions on farmers’ water consumption.

As a result, Corcoran has found itself in a vicious circle: with restricted water supplies, farm proprietors are driven to pump more subsurface water, hastening the town’s sinking.

Few residents have spoken out against the problem, which is understandable given that the majority of them work for the same large agribusinesses that are pumping up groundwater.

"They are frightened of losing their jobs if they speak out against them," Atilano explained. He worked for one of the country's largest corporations for many years.