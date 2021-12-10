A dog that had recently given birth to puppies was discovered stabbed to death in a trash can.

After a dead dog with stab wounds was discovered in a park garbage can, an animal charity initiated an inquiry.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), which promotes animal welfare in England and Wales, the black dog was discovered by a group of young people in Cheetham Park, Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

The female Staffordshire bull terrier, believed to be between the ages of one and two years old, was discovered wrapped in towels inside a garbage bag. The dog’s teats were swollen, indicating that it had recently given birth to puppies.

RSPCA inspector Debs Beats sent the dog’s remains to one of the charity’s animal clinics, where a vet inspected it and discovered knife cuts on its right side and back. The cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the RSPCA.

“It appears the poor puppy has been stabbed numerous times,” Beats said in a statement, “and it is strongly assumed she bled to death owing to the blood loss on the towels she was wrapped in.”

“Because the injuries were all on one side, it appears the dog did not fight back against the attack.”

According to the charity’s website, folks who are no longer able to care for their pets should see if the vendor from whom they purchased the animal would be prepared to accept it back, or contact a rehoming group with experience pairing pets with the correct owners.

According to the UK government’s website, if a person finds a dead animal, they should report it to the local council. This includes both wild creatures like badgers and foxes and pets like cats and dogs.

“The finders did the right thing in calling the local council,” Cheryl Hague, Midlands RSPCA regional publicity officer, told The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.