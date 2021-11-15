A dark ‘Hole in the Sky’ nebula absorbs starlight, as shown in a NASA image.

NASA has released a photo of a strange pitch-black nebula blocking starlight.

Color explosions are commonly associated with nebulae, which are massive interstellar clouds of gas and dust.

One such example is the Eagle Nebula’s so-called Pillars of Creation. As they reflect starlight towards Earth, nebulae can have amazing coloring.

Others are ionized and emit their own light as a result of neighboring stars’ UV radiation.

However, some nebulae are so dense that they are completely opaque when viewed with visible wavelengths. Rather than illuminating a small corner of the cosmos, they appear as dark blobs.