A couple’s boat is attacked by killer whales, leaving them stranded miles from land.

This week, killer whales attacked a couple from the United Kingdom, leaving them stranded kilometers off the coast of Portugal. After an orca showed interest in the vessel, the couple, aged 49 and 51, had to be rescued in the early hours of November 2.

In July 2020, reports of killer whales approaching boats in the waters off the coasts of Spain and Portugal began to spread. Authorities identified three juvenile orcas as the perpetrators at the time. The killer whales rammed the rudders of some boats, causing damage.

It’s unclear why the killer whales started behaving this way, but researchers believe it’s more likely to do with them being fun than being threatening. Some of the occurrences, on the other hand, would persist for hours, with passengers describing them as terrifying.

In October 2020, David Smith told the BBC about his encounter with killer whales, describing how the orca smashed his boat for two hours. “I’m not easily scared, and this was scary,” he added.

“This animal was jet black and bright white when I glanced at it.” It was never-ending. I believe there were six or seven animals, but the juveniles—the smaller ones—appeared to be the most active. They appeared to be aiming for the rudder; every time there was a collision, the wheel would start spinning extremely fast.” As 2020 progressed, more and more encounters were reported. At one point, Spanish officials decided to prohibit sailing vessels of 49 feet or less from entering areas favored by killer whales.

The most recent incident occurred roughly four nautical miles off the coast of Portugal, near So Julio beach. At 4.13 a.m. on November 2, authorities were notified, and personnel of the Cascais Lifeguard Station responded.

The vessel was adrift at sea, according to a statement from Portugal’s National Maritime Authority. “When the personnel of the lifeguard station arrived at the sailboat, they saw that the two crew members were in good physical condition,” it stated.

"The National Maritime Authority and the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests advise all mariners to turn down the engine in the event of sightings of these mammals to prevent rotation."