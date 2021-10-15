A Conservative MP in the United Kingdom was stabbed to death.

Conservative British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed “several times” during an event in his local seat in southeast England on Friday, the second politician to die while addressing voters in the UK since 2016.

After the stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea, a man was arrested “on suspicion (of) murder,” according to local police.

“We are not seeking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” Essex police said, adding that the man arrested was 25 years old and that a knife had been found.

Officers had responded to “reports of a stabbing” shortly after 12:05 p.m., according to the force (1105 GMT).

The victim was identified as a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party by British media outlets such as Sky News and the BBC.

“A committed, thoughtful guy and a true Parliamentarian,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, “who lost his life while serving the constituents for whom he worked tirelessly throughout his career.”

At his weekly constituency “surgery” with voters, which generally takes place on Fridays when parliament is not in session, Amess is the latest British MP to be attacked.

In the run-up to the Brexit referendum, pro-EU Labour MP Jo Cox was assassinated by a far-right fanatic.

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was established in her honor, said it was “horrified to hear the news of the attack” on Amess in a tweet.

“At this difficult moment, we are thinking of him, his family, and loved ones,” the statement continued.

Brendan Cox, Cox’s widower, described Amess’ attack as “as cowardly as it gets.”

“Attacking our elected officials is an attack on democracy as a whole. There is no justification or excuse.” Stephen Timms, another Labour MP, was stabbed many times during an event in 2010, although he recovered from “possibly life-threatening injuries” and is still a member of Parliament.

Timms described the latest incident as “appalling.”

A man wielding a ceremonial sword at a constituency surgery in Cheltenham, western England, injured Liberal Democrat MP Nigel Jones and killed his assistant in January 2000.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, raised alarm over the security risk posed by the local MP “surgeries.”

“When you’re not at your office and you’re in a public place,” he tweeted, “it means fundamentally that the degrees of security that are sometimes urged to be taken can’t be taken.”

Amess had announced his planned operation at the Belfairs Methodist Church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, where he had been a minister since 1983.

