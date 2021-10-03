A comb and a spork are included in this crazy money clip multi-tool.

From clock radios and TV-VCRs to multifunction printers and now our omnipresent smartphones, we seem to be drawn to items that can do more than one thing. We call anything with a bewildering number of functions a “Swiss Army knife” at the top of the heap. In reality, that original device was the world’s first multi-tool. Since then, many multi-tools have become flatter and have lost their knives, but they have gained a slew of new features.

One such device, a Money Clip and Comb Multi-Tool, was sent to me for evaluation by the folks at Bespoke Post. Yes, the spork and comb were the initial features of this multi-tool that drew my attention. But, upon closer inspection, I discovered that this was more than a novelty itemâ€”it was a well-designed and well-built everyday carry that was genuinely worth carrying every day.

What It Is Capable Of

The following are the key features of this TSA-compliant multi-tool made of high-carbon stainless steel:

Screwdrivers with Phillips and flathead heads Hex wrenches, 10 mm and 1/4-inch Edges with a chisel and a circular shape 7 centimeter metric ruler, nail pryer, and cord cutter Opener for bottles 17-tooth comb phone stand Money clip with spork that can be detached Clipping or Unclipping

After digesting everything this multi-talented device could do, I needed to figure out how to remove the clip, which I was able to do after watching the product video a few times. It’s a robust but pocketable multi-tool when it’s not clipped. In fact, a couple of its applications are significantly easier to accomplish without the clip (e.g., the ruler and bottle opener).

The clip can be reattached in two ways: on the long side of the multi-tool, where the ruler is located, and on the short side, where the nail pryer is located. Each method required some experience in order to figure out how to best position the pieces so that I could align the holes appropriately and apply the proper pressure to the right piece to snap it back together. However, after a few times, it became second nature.

Despite the fact that I like having the choice of orienting the clip both ways, I found it easier to manage my cash and cards when the clip was attached to the short end. Just pulling the money clip out of my pocket felt more natural.