A ‘chunky’ venomous snake was discovered in the garden near the front door.

In an incident that highlights how tough it may be to trap the reptiles, a “chunky,” highly venomous snake was discovered hidden in a garden near the front entrance of a house.

“It’s just remarkable how such a massive snake—like this snake’s so thick and maybe around four, five foot long—can just disappear,” said Stuart McKenzie, who was summoned to remove and relocate the snake in a video uploaded on Facebook.

“CHUNKY Red Belly Hidden In Garden Bed Near Front Door!” read the title of the video.

The homeowner couldn’t tell if the snake was a red-bellied black or an eastern brown at first. Although both species are venomous, the latter is responsible for more human deaths in Australia than any other snake.

“It was just shown to me. When McKenzie first sees it in the video, he exclaims, “My goodness, it’s a giant red belly.”

“This small chunk of retaining wall timber has been drifting along behind the enormous red belly.”

The snake can be seen nestled within one of the planter’s borders near the house at first, but it has vanished by the time McKenzie had cleared some foliage and removed one of the planter’s retaining walls.

The snake catcher then continues to dismantle the container until the snake’s trademark glossy black body emerges from the back corner.

It tries to climb up one of the house’s walls at first, before violently flailing around on the ground and trying to get back to the planter.

McKenzie manages to grab it by the tail, which continues to undulate as he shows it to the camera. It rushes at the snake catcher at one time, but he is unmoved.

“He’s a good-sized red belly who appears to be in good health. You can see him putting his hands up there, hissing a little. McKenzie says, “A little bit of carry on.”

“You can see that he’s very movement-orientated… that’s how venomous snakes are. You can see how quickly he can move. “A truly magnificent snake.”

Red-bellied black snakes tend to avoid humans, but will defend themselves when they’re cornered or provoked.

Their venom can cause painful. This is a condensed version of the information.