A Chinese scientist has called for widespread COVID testing in wildlife to prevent animal mutations.

After noting that “the host growth of SARS-CoV-2 is not over,” a Chinese scientist has asked for widespread COVID testing in animals.

In a September posting on the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CCDC) website, George Gao, the agency’s director, urged for the step.

Natural COVID infections have been discovered in various non-human animal species as a result of human contact, according to Gao. Cats, dogs, zoo animals like tigers and lions, and even monkeys are among them.

The transmission of the virus to minks was also noted as an important occurrence, as the minks were able to infect people.

Last spring, this was claimed to have occurred in the Netherlands, prompting the culling of tens of thousands of mink to stem the spread of the disease.

Additionally, due to findings that wild white-tailed deer in four U.S. states may be susceptible to COVID, scientists in the United States set out to test for the disease earlier this year.

The researchers investigated 624 deer samples from before and after the pandemic and discovered COVID antibodies in 152 of them from 2021. This was a pre-print research, so keep that in mind.

Gao is now concerned that COVID transmission from wildlife to humans could result in new mutations, and that while some experimental studies have suggested that a number of wild animals may be susceptible to the virus, “these are just the tip of the iceberg as the susceptibility of most terrestrial wild animals to SARS-CoV-2 has not been tested.”

Gao also stated that there have been no research into whether or not marine creatures may catch COVID, and that if the virus spreads via marine ecosystems, it could “lead to the development of some unique SARS-CoV-2 variants with unknown human dangers.”

“As a result, large-scale SARS-CoV-2 screening for terrestrial and marine species is required,” he stated.

The cause of the COVID pandemic is still unknown, including whether the disease came from animals or not and how it transmitted to people.

China has frequently refuted the claim that the virus escaped from a Wuhan laboratory where coronaviruses had been studied for years.

Governments and investigators, on the other hand, have not ruled out the possibility. This is a condensed version of the information.