A brave angler frees a great white shark from fishing lines in this video.

The incredible moment two fisherman began untangling a tangled great white shark from fishing wire was captured on camera.

Sean Bailey may be seen leaning over the edge of a boat to rescue a shark whose movements appear to be severely restricted in video released to YouTube (via Storyful).

Bailey and his father were in a boat about half a mile off the coast of Oceanside City Beach in San Diego when they spotted a shark.

They discovered it was swimming in circles and was coated in fishing lines and leaders upon closer investigation.

As the shark glides slowly and laboriously ahead of the boat, Bailey tells his father, “Actually he’s got a load of fishing line tied to him.”

“Oh, my God, he’s dragging like crazy.” If I try to take it, he’ll lose his mind.”

As the two ready to intercede, Bailey’s father can be heard advising his son, “Watch out, don’t get tangled.”

The wires entangling the shark’s body can be seen plainly as his father steers the boat as close to the shark as possible, and Bailey leans over the edge of the boat on his front, using a prod to try to free the beast.

The shark thrashes at one point, and Bailey steps back, but he returns seconds later to continue assisting.

The encounter isn’t seen in its whole in the film, but Bailey says in a separate tape that they were able to remove a lot of the wire, including a part wrapped around one of the great white’s fins.

“Once we do that, the shark goes a bit wild and spins off, swims properly again, and goes away, diving deep,” he explains.

“Just keep in mind, all you fishers out there, including myself, that we don’t want to see any more of it.”

“I think the shark will be fine,” he continues.

The population of great whites off the coast of central California is increasing, according to a recent study, with researchers citing California’s 1994 decision to. This is a condensed version of the information.