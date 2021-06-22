A boy who was mauled by a hyena will undergo facial reconstruction surgery.

A 9-year-old child has come at the hospital for facial reconstruction surgery after being attacked by a hyena last month.

Rodwell Khomazana was attacked by a hyena during a nighttime church service near Harare, Zimbabwe, on May 2.

During the attack, the youngster lost his nose, left eye, and pieces of his forehead and top lip.

He was treated in a hospital in Harare, where physicians worked to stabilize his condition. According to the AFP news agency, they did not have the resources necessary to adequately restore the damage.

Khomazana will undergo surgery to repair parts of his face after his mother contacted physicians in neighboring South Africa.

According to AFP, doctors agreed to conduct the surgery for free, with contributions covering the costs of Khomazana’s hospitalization, which is likely to continue at least a month.

During the weekend, Khomazana flew from Harare to Johannesburg. He was brought to Bryanston’s Mediclinic Sandton private hospital.

The staff at the Johannesburg hospital had been waiting for the small boy’s arrival and had gathered as he was escorted inside. Some sported t-shirts with the words “Team Rodwell” on them.

“When she [Khomazana’s mother] narrated the tragedy of this unfortunate girl attacked by a hyena, I couldn’t say no,” said Ridwan Mia, a plastic surgeon at a private clinic in Johannesburg who would operate on Khomazana.

According to South Africa’s Times Live news portal, nursing sister Maqshuda Kajee and other health care staff donated funds for Khomazana’s transportation charges.

On Monday, doctors will undertake an exploratory procedure. According to AFP, a second surgery will be scheduled after that, which might last up to 20 hours.

The face of Khomazana will be rebuilt utilizing tissue from different regions of his body. In addition, he will be fitted with a prosthetic eye.

“Unfortunately, he will have several scars on his face,” Mia told AFP, adding that physicians will strive to minimize this.

Doctors believe that the surgery would “at the very least allow him to be functional and enjoy the things that normal kids do,” according to him.

Khomazana will also receive psychological assistance.