A bizarre video depicts a mussel imitating a fish as part of the parasitic reproductive process.

On video, a mussel flapping its mantle in an attempt to get a fish to unwittingly act as a host for its larvae.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) released a short video of a common pocketbook mussel displaying an unusual reproductive method.

Plain pocketbook mussels use aggressive mimicry to seduce and deceive potential larval hosts, and they disseminate their young by hitching a ride on fish.

They have a larger and particularly adapted mantle that looks like a little fish, which pregnant females show off between their valves and twitch frequently.

When a predatory fish discovers the lure and mistakenly bites it for prey, the marsupia chambers containing the mussel’s minute larvae, called glochidia, are punctured.

The glochidia are subsequently released and attach themselves to the fish’s gills or fins.

Each glochidium will build a cyst around itself and reside there as parasites for weeks or months before dropping away to begin the next stage of their existence.

“The larvae will stick to the fish in a harmless manner until they develop into adolescent mussels and drop off to reside in a different area,” the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources said on Facebook.

Plain pocketbook mussels prefer centrarchids like largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, green sunfish, and bluegill as ideal hosts, according to Animal Diversity.

“Because native freshwater mussels are unable to swim or crawl, they must rely on fish to move throughout the watershed,” according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.

“Look but don’t touch if you happen to come across a mussel flashing her lure! If she is disturbed by something other than a fish, she may have to wait more than a year to reproduce.”

The plain pocketbook mussel isn’t the only mollusk that reproduces by consuming larval hosts. In fact, all freshwater mussels in the unionidae family, which includes the plain pocketbook, spread via a larval host.

The salamander mussel, on the other hand, uses salamanders as larval hosts, with its glochidia attaching to the amphibian’s gills.

The northern riffleshell’s behavior is maybe even more unusual. They look like regular pocketbook mussels. This is a condensed version of the information.